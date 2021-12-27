BetterBetting Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

