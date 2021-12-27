iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.75

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 18761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

