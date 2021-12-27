BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,327.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019679 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,099,641 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

