Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.04 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.31 or 0.00068243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $202.04 million and $11.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,304 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

