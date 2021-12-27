bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.53 million and $379,534.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITCNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.