Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.04). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis stock remained flat at $$12.61 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.28. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

