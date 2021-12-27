VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) vs. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Head to Head Analysis

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get VIZIO alerts:

This table compares VIZIO and Koss’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koss $19.55 million 5.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 401.67

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VIZIO and Koss, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Koss 1.43% 1.42% 1.02%

Summary

Koss beats VIZIO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.