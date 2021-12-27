$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

VVV traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 855,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,224. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

