Diamond (DMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,125.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $19,125.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001593 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,653,444 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

