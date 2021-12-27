Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

