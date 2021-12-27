Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Camtek (CAMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/17/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.41. 214,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

