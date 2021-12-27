BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BIVI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,505. BioVie has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

