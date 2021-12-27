ParallelCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 90.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 89.9% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $4,801.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00307989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

