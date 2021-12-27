Gregory B. Maffei Sells 50,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $3,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BATRA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. 38,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $294.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $34.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATRA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.