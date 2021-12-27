Stacy Bowman Sells 11,254 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.27. 2,277,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,013.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

