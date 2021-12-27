IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $65,702.76 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 201,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

