Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,160. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

