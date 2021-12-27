Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

