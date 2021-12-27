Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $482.79

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $482.79 and last traded at $482.00, with a volume of 34030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.85.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

