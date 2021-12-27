AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 258947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

AACAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

