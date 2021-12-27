InsurAce Trading Up 36.9% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $4.84 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.92 or 0.07924630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00077262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,815.25 or 0.99752308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007553 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

