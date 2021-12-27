ChainX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. ChainX has a market cap of $25.03 million and $1.59 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.92 or 0.07924630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00077262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,815.25 or 0.99752308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007553 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,962,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

