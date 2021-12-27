Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,037,173 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

