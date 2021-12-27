DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 13% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $67,024.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 13% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,941.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.33 or 0.00913469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00252575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003073 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.