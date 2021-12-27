Head-To-Head Survey: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FG Financial Group and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

United Insurance has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.37%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% United Insurance -12.41% -31.38% -3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and United Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 4.42 -$22.46 million N/A N/A United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -2.11

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.