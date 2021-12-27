Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 348,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,688,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

