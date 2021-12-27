$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PHAS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.59. 363,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,120. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

