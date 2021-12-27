$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.33 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PHAS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.59. 363,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,120. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.