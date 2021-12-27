Analysts Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.33 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 363,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,120. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

