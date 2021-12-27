Belt Market Cap Reaches $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

