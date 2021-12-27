Tycoon Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Tycoon has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $285,959.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tycoon has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

