$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $80.78. 189,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,785. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

