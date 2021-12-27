Zacks: Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post sales of $940,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PTE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 656,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

