Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $389.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.11 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

