$88.31 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.37 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. 199,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

