$88.31 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.37 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $352.37 million, with estimates ranging from $341.88 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. 199,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.