Velo Price Hits $0.15 (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and $1.07 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.