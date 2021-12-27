TrustVerse Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $15.95 million and $463,999.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

