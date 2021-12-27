$54.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report sales of $54.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.65 million to $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.