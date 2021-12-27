Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

