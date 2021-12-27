$386.79 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $386.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 950,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.58.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

