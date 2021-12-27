$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to report sales of $14.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $38.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.93 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 255,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,531. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

