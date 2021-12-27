ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2204243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
