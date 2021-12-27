Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.78

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 22044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $836.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $258,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

