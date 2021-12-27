Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.55

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 12711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

