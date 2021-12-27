WazirX Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $419.44 million and $18.95 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

