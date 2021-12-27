$386.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $386.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.27 million and the lowest is $383.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. 907,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

