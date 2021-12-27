$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $13.52. 736,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

