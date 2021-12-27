Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post sales of $815.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.85 million and the highest is $856.63 million. Cabot reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 164,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. Cabot has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

