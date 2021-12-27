Intrust Bank NA Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.33. 24,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

