Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

V traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.88. 85,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.