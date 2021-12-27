Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 226,954 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,321,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,858,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

